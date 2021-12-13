10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Monsta X, Tame Impala, ElyOtto & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists like Monsta X, Tame Impala, ElyOtto and Blue Hawaii will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Monsta X, “You Problem”

Monsta X has long been adept at re-creating turn-of-the-century boy band vibes, delivering wholesome bubblegum aimed at teens and tweens alike. “You Problem,” from new English-language album The Dreaming, tosses in a clean disco vibe for good measure, resulting in a dance floor charmer that brings their retro impulse into a new era. – Jason Lipshutz

Blue Hawaii, “L.O.V.E.”

A decade ago, Montreal’s Blue Hawaii were making dreamy, electronica-based indie-pop, and although Raphaelle Standell-Preston and Alex Kirby have experienced several iterations since, new single “L.O.V.E.” reimagines the project as a full-on dance duo. The product is even more potent than one could have hoped: “L.O.V.E.” slinks, chatters and grooves effortlessly, a warm neon glow coming from its bass line and ecstatic yelps leaving Standell-Preston’s lips. – J. Lipshutz

Ruel, “Growing Up Is ______”

Ruel is growing up: the British-Australian singer-songwriter, once a young prodigy, is now 19, has a deepened voice, and is exploring a maturing pop sound. If the fill-in-the-blank title of “Growing Up Is ______” nods to the complexities of growing up, the song itself represents a straightforward winner for Ruel, who emotes when necessary and then glides over its snappy hook with ease. – J. Lipshutz

Girlpool, “Faultline”

Every word that Harmony Tividad sings on Girlpool’s new single “Faultline” is crystal-clear, the swaying waltz behind her offering an elegance without ever overshadowing her placement on “the edge of solitude and hope.” The verses and choruses stream into each other like poetry, each line more transfixing than the last, and when “Faultline” concludes, the listener realizes just how nice it feels to have Girlpool — largely quiet in 2021 — back before year’s end. – J. Lipshutz

RØRY, “Uncomplicated”

“Uncomplicated” began with a TikTok comment: pop-punk artist RØRY chimed in on a teaser to Avril Lavigne’s recent single “Bite Me,” which went viral, and yielded a song idea about how worry-free long-ago days seem to be (to paraphrase Lavigne, why’d you have to go make things so complicated, reality?). Backstory aside, “Uncomplicated” rips, a quick-paced sing-along with a surprisingly heartfelt coda. – J. Lipshutz

Tame Impala, “No Choice”

Kevin Parker is set to deliver the deluxe edition of The Slow Rush in February, and is giving listeners a taste of what they can expect from the expanded collection of songs with the arrival of “No Choice.” Parker’s signature groove-and-synth combo feels relevant as ever as ‘70s-inspired trends top social media — a sign of both his star power and veteran know-how. – Starr Bowenbank

The Sunshine State, “Favorite Person”

The Sunshine State, the project of songwriting and hit-making powerhouse Skyler Stonestreet (Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande), returns with “Favorite Person,” which offers a sweet respite from even the coldest weather with bright guitar work, airy vocals and breezy production. – S. Bowenbank

Coco & Breezy, Ye Ali, “Lemme See”

DJ duo Coco & Breezy team up with Ye Ali for the sultry, finger-snapp-y “Lemme See,” a gently insistent slice of easygoing house with a smooth R&B flair. “Lemme see your body on the dancefloor,” the song demands, and when the grooves are this warm, your hips will find it hard to resist. – Joe Lynch

ElyOtto, “THE COPS”

Like previous viral smash “SugarCrash!,” ElyOtto’s all-caps “THE COPS” covers a lot of ground in less than two minutes. Opening with the bratty refrain over a throbbing bass line, it soon scampers off into frenetic 8-bit territory; you can almost imagine it soundtracking a teenage Super Mario as he grabs the invincibility star and flees the police while they’re busting up Waluigi’s house party. – J. Lynch

Jack Powers, “Energy”

Seemingly graduating from the same dark, chilly school of melodicism as Depeche Mode, Jack Powers’ debut single “Energy” is a bouncy, minimalist piece of electropop that slowly but surely builds up to a sweat – not unlike the video where a gold-painted Powers dances and boxes through a New York City gym. – J. Lynch