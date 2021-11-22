10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: FKA Twigs, Alesso, 100 Gecs & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists like FKA Twigs, Alesso, 100 Gecs and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for for a custom playlist of all 10.

FKA Twigs and Central Cee, “Measure of a Man”

FKA Twigs teams with British rapper Central Cee for her haunting new song “Measure of a Man,” complete with potent lyrics (“Nobody feels the pain behind the love you show/Nobody feels the burden that is yours alone”) and a dramatically compelling vocal delivery. It’s suitable for a Bond theme, and marks a powerful return for the artist, who recently shared her own experience being in an abusive relationship. — Lyndsey Havens

Sea Girls, “Hometown”

An electrifying guitar echo opens this resounding track from English indie rockers Sea Girls. The pop-rock single features a Killers-inspired, arena-ready chorus about returning home to realize some of the people you grew up with aren’t around anymore — but feeling grateful for the time you had. “Hometown” previews the band’s upcoming album Homesick, out Jan. 14. — L.H.

NIKI, “Split”

88Rising’s NIKI shows off her most vulnerable songwriting, and a retro sound, on the slow-burning single “Split.” The Jakarta-born, L.A.-based artist chronicles the experience of feeling like she must “adapt [or] assimilate all the time,” as she said in a statement. “It’s a song about home and identity — or maybe the struggle to find either.” — L.H.

Chloe Moriondo feat. Thomas Headon and Alfie Templeman, “Dizzy”

After releasing Blood Bunny, one of the most impressive major label debut albums of the year, in May, Chloe Moriondo is closing out 2021 with another indie-pop winner. “Dizzy” brings in British singer-songwriters Thomas Headon and Alfie Templeman for support with harmonies and whistling, but the DNA of the track belongs squarely to Moriondo, who continues to explore the nuances of her vocal approach. — Jason Lipshutz

Alesso, “Somebody To Use”

EDM mainstay Alesso has been incorporating “Somebody To Use” in his live sets for a few years now, and the official studio version is just as euphoric: propulsive beats, shining synthesizers and vocals longing for human contact make for a cold-weather dance banger. — J.L.

Harloe feat. Nile Rodgers, “Overthinking”

Overshadowing Nile Rodgers’ funk guitar on a single is a tall order for any rising pop artist, but NYC singer-songwriter Harloe pulls it off on “Overthinking,” a disco anthem built around the R&B-influenced contour and emotional fragility in her voice (although that funk guitar is a dance floor siren, too). — J.L.

GAYLE feat. Royal & The Serpent, “ABCDEFU”

GAYLE’s pissed-off kiss-off “ABCDEFU” has gotten a facelift with Royal & The Serpent in tow, as the pair unites to turn the alphabet into a middle finger. Their dueling snarks complement each other nicely, and while the entire remix is worth digesting, that hook should continue to blow up on Post-Breakup TikTok. — J.L.

Allie X, “Anchor”

Allie X expanded the universe of her Cape God album with the cinematic track, “Anchor.” The Canadian singer matches her vocals to the timid trill of piano keys in the song’s first verse, leaving the listener upended by a beat drop that accompanies a transcendent chorus. “If it kills me, if it kills me/ I promise to remain/ Darling, with you,” she concludes the song, wrapping around the piano keys to tie in with the track’s beginnings. — Starr Bowenbank

100 gecs, “mememe”

100 gecs are back, and continue to test the limits of their sound — which they jokingly call kooky pop, electronic banger music, hexstep, jazz, and funcore amongst other made up genre names — with “mememe.” The new track finds duo Laura Les and Dylan Brady leaning into their alternative roots and adding in dashes of ska and techno in an effort to delightfully polarize — an intentional move, considering the group’s history. — SB

Kero Kero Bonito, “The Sneaker Dance”

Kero Kero Bonito shows off their kidcore side on “The Sneaker Dance,” as singer Sarah Midori Perry’s syrupy sweet vocals blend perfectly into the track’s wonky synths. Product placement in the corresponding primary color-filled video is also rampant: the band later revealed on their Twitter that “It’s the theme song for Kerwin Frost’s @adidasoriginals range,” but the song is so catchy, its easy for the listener to forget they’re being sold fancy sneakers. — SB