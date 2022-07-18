10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: FINNEAS, ITZY, Bella Poarch & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists like FINNEAS, ITZY, Bella Poarch and Beacon will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Bella Poarch, “Dolls”

Between last year’s “Build a Bitch” and new single “Dolls,” Bella Poarch is becoming mainstream pop’s fresh breath of fierce gender-norm disruption. “Bitter as much as we’re sweet / Knife hidden under the sheets,” Poarch sings from the perspective of pretty women who are too often underestimated, her gentle delivery leading to a righteous, deliciously macabre bass drop. — JASON LIPSHUTZ

Beacon, “Can’t Turn Back”

NYC duo Beacon wrote much of their new album during the pandemic lockdown, and songs like the pulsating “Can’t Turn Back” succeed thanks to the tension between the echoing sense of isolation in Thomas Mullarney III’s words, and the garage beats that function as club-night catnip. “Can’t Turn Back” will inspire movement, but haunt your thoughts after the floor clears. — J. Lipshutz

Dylan, “Girl of Your Dreams”

Within the first minute of new single “Girl of Your Dreams,” Tash Woods, the 22-year-old U.K. singer-songwriter who records under the name Dylan, showcases her full pop-rock flair, as verse, bridge and hook all segue into each other seamlessly and flaunt tons of sardonic personality. “Girl of Your Dreams” sounds like the start of something potentially big for a naturally gifted newcomer. — J. Lipshutz

FINNEAS, “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa”

After working with sister Billie Eilish on many of her soul-bearing tracks and showing off his talents as a balladeer on his own solo work, FINNEAS is showing off a more laid-back side to himself in new track “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa.” The guitar driven, romantic track sees the singer waxing poetic about his girlfriend and the small, but memorable moments in their love story (“I think she knew what she was doing getting in my car/ Outside Amoeba Music or the standard bar”), as well as her beauty that rivals one of the most famous paintings of all time — the Mona Lisa. — STARR BOWENBANK

TWICE, “Celebrate”

TWICE is letting their devoted fans — the ONCEs — know just how much they love and appreciate their support throughout the years. Following the announcement that the K-pop group renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment earlier this month, the girls released the new (and appropriately titled) Japanese track “Celebrate” to naturally celebrate the news, and usher in a brand new era for their 11th mini-album, Between 1 & 2. The upbeat track sees members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu delivering feel-good rhythms and a message of unity for those who have played a part in their story. — S.B.

CHUNG HA, “Sparkling”

With the energetic and vibrant “Sparkling,” K-pop soloist Chung Ha introduces her upcoming second studio album Bare & Rare. While the single spotlights Chung Ha’s crisp and soaring vocals, elements like bubbles, whistling and a soda can popping open add a playful undercurrent. Most enticing, though, is the clever arrangement through which Chung Ha seems to skip through at least three different sonic rooms, demanding listeners to keep up. — LYNDSEY HAVENS

Paravi, “Golden Child”

Having contributed a cover of “Suspicious Minds” to ELVIS, pop newcomer Paravi delivers a captivating debut original single with “Golden Child.” A mesmerizing mix of whispered and full-throated ethereal vocals, paired with a not-so-obvious song structure that blends engineered rhythms with live instruments, the song is a dizzying introduction to an artist who seems to revel in keeping listeners on their toes. — L.H.

Natalie Carr, “Wasted Potential”

Charlotte, N.C.-based artist Natalie Carr’s “Wasted Potential” is an irresistible mix of sly pop and sultry R&B. If this is what it sounds like when she’s squandering her time and her mind, the world best watch out if she ever tries to concentrate. – JOE LYNCH

Mergui, “Sucks to Know You (FU)”

Israeli singer-songwriter Mergui makes his English-language debut with “Sucks to Know You (FU),” which – as the title suggests – does not come from a happy place. Opening with a haunted moan that sounds like Bono on the open plains, the 22-year-old artist quickly switches gears into chugging guitar-pop territory as he works out his emotions on this alternately pained and pissed-off post-breakup anthem. – J. Lynch

ITZY, “Sneakers”

The first track on the band’s new release Checkmate, “Sneakers” finds ITZY switching between English and Korean as they kick their way through this bright, brash ode to owning your oddities and quirks. If you long for Gwen Stefani’s bratty electropop of yore, this is for you. – J. Lynch