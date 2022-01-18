10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: ENHYPEN, Bastille, Aluna & More

Sure, it’s a shorter week, but we could all still use some solid pop bops and bangers to help stay motivated.

These 10 tracks from Aluna, ENHYPEN, BROODS, Bastille, Saba and others will help get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

ENHYPEN, “Blessed-Cursed”

South Korean boy band ENHYPEN flex their vocal confidence (and in the video, their flashy threads) on the bilingual “Blessed-Cursed,” a crunchy rocker with a sing-song chorus that sounds ready-made for a karaoke bar and/or stadium tour sing-along. – Joe Lynch

Saba ft. Krayzie Bone, “Come My Way”

Ahead of new project Few Good Things (out Feb. 4), Chicago rapper Saba lands a feature from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone, who lends his unmistakable flow to “Come My Way”; like the best of Bone Thugs, the song’s easy-going melodicism belies the number of syllables stuffed into each thoughtful, personal verse. – J. Lynch

Hippo Campus, “Ride or Die”

There’s more than a touch of Vampire Weekend at the top of Hippo Campus’ latest single “Ride or Die,” but by the time the genial, gently anthemic chorus rolls around on this friendly fist bump of a single, it’s clear the Saint Paul, Minn. rockers are capable of dipping their toes into different realms without losing their distinctive flavor. – J. Lynch

BROODS, “Like a Woman”

Brother and sister duo Georgia and Caleb Nott of BROODS are gearing up to drop their fourth album, Space Island, this year but are providing a look at what to expect from the forthcoming release with new single “Like A Woman.” The lyrics almost sound like a church hymn as Georgia reflects on being coddled by her lover, but not treated the way a grown woman should be. Classic rock-inspired instrumentals and psychedelic synths take the listener to an alternate dimension, which is perhaps the duo’s goal with the new project. – Starr Bowenbank

Two Door Cinema Club, “What You Know (Lau.ra Remix)”

“What You Know,” from debut album Tourist History, served as Two Door Cinema Cub’s official crossover into the American indie music scene back in 2011 (peaking at No. 22 on the Alternative Airplay chart). Now, a decade later, the Irish trio has released the track as a remix with Lau.ra for a new generation of listeners to enjoy and dance to in a mix that’s fit for the socially distanced club. – S. Bowenbank

Bastille, “Shut Off the Lights”

Bastille has not-so-quietly developed into one of the most consistent mainstream pop-rock acts working today, building their alternative-leaning songs around Dan Smith’s booming voice but shifting their focus often enough to avoid repetition. “Shut Off the Lights” is not overly complicated — slippery guitar lick, brisk pre-chorus, a hook composed solely of the command “Shut off the lights, you don’t need them to dance!” — but Smith’s emoting and the band’s professionalism sells the experience. – Jason Lipshutz

Talker, “Don’t Want You To Love Me”

Fans of Muna, Haim and Japanese Breakfast should adore Talker’s new track “Don’t Want You To Love Me,” though L.A.-based singer-songwriter Celeste Tauchar’s brand of witty, confessional indie-pop is singular enough to defy A-to-B comparisons. Anyone who’s escaped a toxic romance, just to have that person come beckoning for them once more, will have a blast bellowing out “I don’t want you to love me!” alongside Tauchar’s throaty cry. – J. Lipshutz

Camden Cox, “Over”

London’s Camden Cox has released plenty of compelling dance music over the past half-decade, but “Over” might be her most irresistible tune to date, its warm energy and undying thump provoking movement from whoever happens to be listening. Cox needs to act as the beating heart of the propulsive arrangement, and she delivers a vocal performance worthy of repeated club spins. – J. Lipshutz

Aluna, Diplo & Durante, “Forget About Me”

The latest track from Aluna, crafted alongside Diplo and producer-DJ Durante, is a thumping and frenzied how-to guide on moving on — and why it takes the work of both parties involved to do so successfully. The light trop-house touches contrast with the surging synths, together creating a canvas for Aluna’s airy vocals to paint a clear picture: she’s ready to leave the past behind. And you should be, too. – Lyndsey Havens

Niko Rubio, “Hold Me Down”

On “Hold Me Down,” rising alt-pop singer Niko Rubio explores darker production crevices with a menacing and fuzzed-out beat supported by more familiar drum kicks and guitar riffs — think a slightly bubblier, more structured version of Billie Eilish. Considering Rubio covered Paramore’s “The Only Exception” just last year, her influences are clear — yet “Hold Me Down” proves she’s not following, but rather building upon a genre coming back into focus. – L. Havens