10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Ava Max, Holly Humberstone, Skylar Grey and More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists like Ava Max, Holly Humberstone, Skylar Grey and Tayla Parx will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Ava Max, “Maybe You’re The Problem”

As Ava Max scales the Hot 100 with the summer-ready Tiësto team-up “The Motto,” new single “Maybe You’re the Problem” returns the pop star to the frenetic, fantastical top 40 fodder of “Sweet But Psycho,” with an ‘80s-inspired synth-pop arrangement soundtracking a verbose, overdue kiss-off. Max excels in both modes, and has now released two warm-weather heaters in 2022. – Jason Lipshutz

Toro y Moi feat. The Mattson 2, “Millennium”

“Let’s pretend we’re floating over everyone,” goes the opening line of “Millennium,” the standout track from Toro y Moi’s just-released seventh studio album, Mahal. Featuring jazz duo The Mattson 2, “Millennium” makes good on that first declaration, with the relaxed psychedelica making room for both technically ambitious solos and zonked-out grooves. – J. Lipshutz

Tayla Parx, “Rich”

A press release for “Rich” heralds Tayla Parx’s new single as a “creative rebirth,” and while the track marks the singer-songwriter’s beginning as an independent artist, her lyricism and ear for melody remain as spot-on as they were on last year’s Coping Mechanisms. Guided by a layered guitar riff and heavy beats, Parx demonstrates a self-confidence within the care she puts into each syllable uttered on “Rich.” – J. Lipshutz

Skylar Grey, “Runaway”

Skylar Grey’s self-titled new LP, her first album in six years, is unrelentingly raw — a product of tumult, caused by extended legal battles with her ex-husband and former manager, as well as necessary growth, with the tools developed during her hit-making days with artists like Eminem and Nicki Minaj now informing more personal work. “Runaway” recalls Fiona Apple in its construction and delicacy, and deserves to be absorbed by a wide audience. – J. Lipshutz

Madeon, “Love You Back”

“Love You Back” showcases why Madeon was always going to be gifted enough to transcend any bursting of the EDM bubble: although the new single is rooted in the propulsive dance sound that the producer recently flaunted at Coachella, it’s also surprisingly soulful, as the stacked vocals evoke a boy-band dreaminess that should appeal to pop listeners as well. – J. Lipshutz

Superorganism, “Crushed.zip”

One could reasonably describe the latest offering from Superorganism’s upcoming album World Wide Pop as cooled-down hyperpop, with lead singer Orono Noguchi’s dejection pitched up and soaked in the chattering production, but an acoustic strum and the imagery of the lyrics — “I’m stuck in a sitcom, shoulda never been pitched in the first place” — keeping “Crushed.zip” grounded. – J. Lipshutz

Sofi Tukker, “Summer in New York”

Another “Tom’s Diner” revamp? In this economy? Sofi Tukker is the latest artist to bring the Suzanne Vega classic into the 21st century, but “Summer in New York” works by not relying too heavily upon the interpolation, and instead building a new wold around that indelible hook. “Summer in New York” wants you to groove to something fresh yet familiar, and succeeds. – J. Lipshutz

Maggie Lindemann and Kellin Quinn, “how could you do this to me”

Taking her cues from Avril Lavigne and Hayley Williams, Maggie Lindemann’s latest (featuring Sleeping with Sirens’ Kellin Quinn) is a pop-rock banger that features all the staples of an epic: reverb-heavy snarls, hard-hitting drums and screeching guitar riffs. The fusion of it all makes one wonder how could the person in question do anything to wrong Lindemann when her response sounds so potent? – Lyndsey Havens

Holly Humberstone, “Sleep Tight”

The latest track from Holly Humberstone, “Sleep Tight,” puts her poignant songwriting front and center above subtly pensive pop production, as she repeats “God knows I’ve missed this feeling.” For an artist who just performed at Coachella and has a debut album on the horizon, whatever it is she’s missing will hopefully be replaced soon by new experiences that can only rival anything from the past. – L. Havens

mxmtoon “victim of nostalgia”

Before pressing play, mxmtoon manages to hook listeners with the title of her new single, “victim of nostalgia,” a swift pop-rock song that strums along just as quickly as one’s past (as she describes in the lyrics). Yet again, the artist flips the script on common situations or emotions, allowing fans to embrace feelings that are often spoken of in hushed tones, such as feeling like a “victim” of missing your youth. As she sings of “the panic of growing up” and the “fear of missing out,” she can’t help but wonder: “will it ever be enough?” – L. Havens