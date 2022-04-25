10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Alesso, Hot Chip, PinkPantheress & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Alesso, Hot Chip, PinkPantheress and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Alesso feat. Zara Larsson, “Words”

“I got the words ‘I love you’ sittin’ on the tip of my tongue,” Zara Larsson declares on Alesso’s slightly understated new dance track about hesitancy to express devotion in a commitment-phobic society. Larsson is an expert at club fare like this, and when the harmonies kick in during the final 45 seconds, the Swedish pop star amiably ratchets up the emotion. — Jason Lipshutz

Casey Bishop, “Bad Dream”

Kudos to Casey Bishop, who went from finishing in the top 5 of American Idol last year to snagging a Willow Smith co-write for her new single, the chugging pop-rock showcase “Bad Dream.” The sound and approach suit the tenacity of the 17-year-old, who circles around feelings of paranoia before drilling down on fuzzed-out fear in the hook. — J. Lipshutz

Sorry, “There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved”

North London band Sorry’s 2020 album 925 was relentlessly interesting, the sort of ambitious debut where even the missteps play out with such gusto that they can’t help but be admired. New single “There’s So Many People That Want to Be Loved” comes as close to a sing-along as the band has attempted to date — yet remains idiosyncratic in its production, stuffed with lyrical ideas, and charming in a hangdog way. — J. Lipshutz

Hatchie, “The Rhythm”

Giving The World Away, Harriette Pilbeam’s latest album as Hatchie, is highlighted by this subtly gorgeous single, which knows exactly when to blow out its guitar, synths and drums for maximum nod-alongs. “The Rhythm” sounds destined to provide live-show bliss — and fortunately for U.S. fans, the Australian singer-songwriter is about to embark on a stateside tour. — J. Lipshutz

Jesse & Joy, “Clichés”

Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy (siblings from Mexico City) are gearing up for the release of the upcoming album Clichés, out May 6. The title track and third single is an infectiously feel-good, twangy track that’s filled with drum fills, hand claps and stellar vocals from Joy — who fittingly injects this song with as much positivity as possible. — Lyndsey Havens

mehro, “Parasite”

Rising singer-songwriter mehro’s latest is a stunning, stripped-down song that proves the beauty in simplicity, relying mainly on the artist’s voice and a guitar riff. Though intentionally open-ended, the track can be read as an ode to the crippling feeling of falling in love — and yet, he manages to make it sound entirely enchanting. — L.H.

Hot Chip, “Down”

Ahead of Hot Chip’s upcoming album Freakout/Release out August 19, the synth-pop band has released the glittering single “Down” — which manages to encapsulate the feelings of both a freak-out and the impending release that typically (and hopefully) follows. The twisting track, which features layers of intriguing production united by the repeated, hushed phrase “Sure know how to break it all down,” manages to make both extremes sound equally enticing. — L.H.

Curtis Waters, “Manic Man”

Canada’s Curtis Waters broke out in 2020 with “Stunnin’,” and after a brief label flirtation, he’s back to being fully independent with his latest release, “Manic Man.” Kicking off with drum machine intro that briefly brings to mind Michael Sembello’s “Maniac,” the song quickly does a 180 into harrowing ’90s-flavored alt-rock territory, with Waters declaring “Imma live forever/ I’m the new Jesus Christ” on the propulsive, sly track, which comes with a wild, spelunking-centric music video. — Joe Lynch

BIBI, 88Rising, “Best Lover”

In between Coachella weekends, where BIBI performed as part of 88Rising’s spotlight-stealing showcase, the South Korean singer and hybrid label/management company dropped “Best Lover,” a mischievous synth bop about teaching someone to “the best lover for me, the best that you can be.” Might be a tall task IRL, but as the cheeky video demonstrates, it’s a lot easier when dealing with virtually programmed sig. others. — J. Lynch

PinkPantheress ft. WILLOW, “Where You Are”

Fresh off a recent set of features — which includes Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl” and Camila Cabello’s “Psychofreak” — Willow’s most recent feature is an assist on Pinkpatheress’ “Where You Are.” Though PinkPantheress’ bubbly and borderline saccharine vocals seem like they wouldn’t mesh well with Willow’s full-bodied tone, the juxtaposition is exactly why it works. The garage track, which samples Paramore deep cut “Never Let This Go” for the instrumental, sees the singers taking unexpected spots in the song’s lush and layered harmonies in between moments of angst and loneliness, making for the perfect 2000s-inspired cocktail. — Starr Bowenbank