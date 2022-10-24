Zuri Craig Dead: ‘America‘s Got Talent’ 2015 Finalist Dies at 44

America’s Got Talent singer Zuri Craig has died. The vocalist and member of the Craig Lewis Band passed away at age 44 on Friday according to a note from his family, who did not provide a cause of death.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig. We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning,” they wrote in a tribute; the family said more information on Craig’s funeral is forthcoming.

Craig appeared on AGT during season 10, performing with Jeffrey Lewis as part of the Craig Lewis Band, which made it to the finals in 2015 thanks to killer covers of James Brown (“This is a Man’s World”) and Mary J. Blige (“I’m Goin’ Down”); the group finished fifth that year. The singer was also a regular in films from Tyler Perry, appearing in Medea’s Big Happy Family and A Medea Christmas in 2011 and singing in 2013’s Medea Gets a Job.

According to The Wrap, Craig was discovered after he posted a cover of The Brady Bunch theme song on YouTube in 2008, catching the ear of Perry, who then invited Craig and Lewis to appear in his stage show, Medea’s Big Happy Family. They then took the stage at AGT — earning a Golden Buzzer from guest panelist Michael Bublé — and released their 12-track full-length Must Be Love album in 2016.

Craig continued to appear on stage after his AGT run, including in The Perfect Pastor, The Truth About Black Men and The House That Misery Built. His production company, ZoReMi Entertainment, recently announced an upcoming live stage production of the beloved 1997 romantic drama Soul Food. At press time AGT had not reacted to Craig’s death.

Check out the announcement of Craig’s death and watch his Golden Buzzer moment below.