Zooey Deschanel Engaged to ‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel is engaged to Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, the couple announced Monday (Aug. 14).

“Forever starts now!” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post, which features a smiling photo of the pair, with the New Girl actress showing off her ring featuring pink and purple stones set in the shape of a flower.

The She & Him singer and HGTV host met and started dating in 2019 after filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series together, along with Scott’s twin brother and co-host Drew Scott and Deschanel’s Bones star sister Emily Deschanel. “From the first moment she walked over to say hello, she had a bounce in her step and an energy about her that made me immediately take notice,” Scott wrote in a Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine essay published early last year.

In that same magazine story, Scott and Deschanel also invited fans to follow the journey as they renovated the “forever home” they purchased together in May 2020 in Los Angeles.

Deschanel was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012 and to film producer Jacob Pechenik from 2015 to 2019. She has two children, daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6, with Pechenik. Scott was previously married to Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2013 and has no children.

See their engagement announcement below: