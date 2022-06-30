‘Zombies 3’ High-Schoolers Are Under ‘Alien Invasion’ in This Exclusive Sneak Peek: Watch

As if Seabrook High didn’t already have enough to worry about, now they’re under “Alien Invasion.”

In a new preview of the Disney Channel film Zombies 3, premiering exclusively on Billboard below, you can get a sneak peek of the electronic song “Alien Invasion” and the epic dance-off that goes with it.

“‘Alien Invasion’ is one of the biggest numbers that we have ever done,” says Chandler Kinney, who plays Willa in the movie series. “It immediately pulls you in.”

The huge production serves as the intro for Zombies 3, out July 15 on Disney Channel, which follows the popular first two movies in the threequel that kicked off in 2018. “I think it’s a great way to open up the movie,” says Meg Donnelly, who stars as cheerleader Meg. “It’s so intense.”

For the new aliens in the cast, they had to really nail their otherworldly dance moves to sell the scene.

“The alien dance style is very sharp and precise and so in sync that it looks robotic because it’s so perfect,” says Matt Cornett, who makes his debut in the series as A-Ian.

The “Alien Invasion” song asks whether the extraterrestrials are “friends or enemies,” and Cornett insists their intentions are pure. “The people of Seabrook and the aliens almost clash because everybody at Seabrook thinks that we’re here to create all of these problems, when in reality, we’re just trying to find our new home.”

To see how things turn out for the aliens and all the supernatural (and human) beings of Seabrook, tune in to Zombies 3 when it premieres July 15 on Disney Channel. A digital soundtrack that includes “Alien Invasion” and other new songs will also be available July 15 via Walt Disney Records. The soundtracks for Zombies and Zombies 2 hit the top five on both Billboard‘s Kid Albums and Soundtracks charts, with the former spending 10 weeks at No. 1 on Kid Albums.

Watch the exclusive “Alien Invasion” featurette below: