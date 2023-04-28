Zendaya & Tom Holland Hit Up Usher’s Vegas Residency for Date Night: Watch Her Sing Along

They’ve got it bad! Zendaya and Tom Holland recently had a date night at Usher‘s Las Vegas residency.

“When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this… Childhood dream came true,” Zendaya wrote on an Instagram Story Thursday (April 27). The clip shows her singing gleefully along to Usher’s “Confessions Part II” with Holland next to her sporting a green hoodie.

In another moment captured by an attendee, Usher took a moment during the show to acknowledge the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars. “Zendaya is in the house, ladies and gentlemen. Tom Holland is in the house, ladies and gentlemen,” the R&B crooner told the crowd, which broke into rabid applause, and the attendee panned to the couple standing just a few seats away in the same section.

At CinemaCon Thursday, Zendaya opened up about her connection to Holland and her role as MJ Watson while accepting the star of the year award. “Literally my first date was when I was 15 years old and it was to go see [The Amazing] Spider-Man in 3D,” the Emmy winner said during her speech, according to People. “Now I consider myself honored to be able to buy a ticket and sneak into the back of one of your theaters, which I’ve done many times before, and watch my own.”

Usher’s My Way the Las Vegas Residency is currently running at the Dolby Live Theater inside the Park MGM, with 15 shows added through the end of October.

Meanwhile, Zendaya just made her own heralded return to the stage by surprising the crowd at Labrinth’s Coachella set on Weekend 2 to perform “All for Us” and “I’m Tired,” her two collaborations with the British producer featured on the soundtrack to HBO’s Euphoria.

Check out Zendaya and Holland living it up at Usher’s show in Sin City below.

Zendaya shares a video from the Usher concert last night in Las Vegas, “When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this… Childhood dream came true.” pic.twitter.com/MrJBNu4HQ6 — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 27, 2023