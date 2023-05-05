Zendaya & Tom Holland Cheer on Golden State Warriors During NBA Playoffs Date Night

Zendaya and Tom Holland took their romance to the NBA Playoffs on Thursday night to root for the Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA shared multiple looks of the couple inside San Francisco’s Chase Center on social media. Sitting on Celeb Row, the Euphoria star proudly repped her hometown team (she was, after all, born in Oakland, Calif.) in an all-black Warriors cap while her boyfriend donned a ’90s-style sweater emblazoned with the Land Rover logo.

The couple also interacted with some other famous folks taking in game 2 of the playoff series — namely 49ers players George Kittle, Sam Darnold and Christian McCaffrey, who playfully pretended to shoot Spidey webs out of their wrists toward Holland.

The Warriors eventually beat the Lakers by a score of 127-100, bringing the playoffs to a 1-1 tie. Meanwhile, the two Spider-Man: No Way Home costars also recently hit up Usher’s Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live Theater inside the Park MGM for another high-profile date night just days after Zendaya made a surprise appearance on the second weekend of Coachella to perform her two collaborations with Labrinth.

The special occasion, which sent fans into an absolute tizzy across social media, marked the one-time Disney Channel star’s first public musical performance in at least seven years. (Her self-titled debut solo album was released back in 2013 under Hollywood Records and peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard 200 at the time.)

Check out Zendaya and Tom taking in the NBA Playoffs together below.