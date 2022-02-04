Zendaya Hits the Beach in a Gown Fit for a Mermaid in Squarespace Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Zendaya is officially making her Super Bowl ad debut.

On Friday (Feb. 4), Squarespace shared a teaser of the Euphoria actress in their television spot, which is set to air in full on Super Bowl Sunday next weekend. The 10-second clip features the former Disney Channel star at what appears to be a beach. The clip opens up with a sandy seashell rotating in a hypnotic matter before the scene cuts to Zendaya, who is twirling while wearing a bright teal-colored halter dress adorned with various shells and pearl accents. With her red-tinted hair — which she first dyed and revealed in a Dec. 16 Instagram Story — Zendaya is giving off Disney’s Little Mermaid vibes.

“2.13.22 #Squarespace presents: Everything to Shell Sell Anything,” Squarespace captioned its Instagram. “Starring #Zendaya … stay tuned for more #BigGame,” Squarespace captioned their Instagram post, which contained the ad teaser. The website-building company followed up the post with a poster of the 25-year-old wearing a puka-shell necklace and matching earrings. “A classic story, reimagined,” they wrote.

Zendaya has had no shortage of work in the past few months. She currently stars in and executive produces Euphoria, which airs every Sunday on HBO Max. In 2021, she reprised her role as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home (which has grossed over $1 billion worldwide), starred as Marie in Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie and voiced the character of Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

See Zendaya’s appearance in Squarespace’s Super Bowl ad teaser below.