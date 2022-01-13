Zendaya Pays Tribute to ‘True Rockstar’ Ronnie Spector in Touching Instagram Post

Ronnie Spector, known best as the iconic lead singer for ’60s girl group The Ronettes, died on Wednesday (Jan. 12) at age 78 after being diagnosed with cancer. As the entertainment world continues to mourn the late legend, Zendaya took to Instagram to pay tribute.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ronnie Spector Zendaya See latest videos, charts and news

Back in September 2020, it was announced that Zendaya will be taking on the role of Spector in an upcoming film on the singer’s life, so the Euphoria star had spent a lot of time getting to know her musical inspiration.

Related All the Musicians Who Have Spoken Out About Having Coronavirus

“This news just breaks my heart,” Zendaya wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Spector and a polaroid of the duo together. “To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through. Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

“Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours,” she continued in the touching tribute. “Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast. I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did. We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud.”

See Zendaya’s post here.

Independent entertainment company A24 is teaming up with New Agency for the Marc Platt-produced upcoming film, which has closed deals for Spector’s life rights and for her memoir, Be My Baby, written with Vince Waldron.

Spector personally chose Zendaya to portray her, according to Deadline.