Zendaya to Get Madame Tussauds Wax Figure in London

On the heels of Zendaya‘s heart-wrenching performance on episode five of Euphoria over the weekend, Madame Tussauds revealed on Monday (Feb. 7) that the actress will get a wax figure at the Baker Street location.

Zendaya’s new figure, which will stand in the Awards Party zone at Madame Tussauds London, was sculpted using measurements and references taken during her 2015 sitting with the attraction’s artists. The figure takes notes from Zendaya’s sharp red carpet looks, rocking a neon pink suit, paired with subtle jewelry, a smokey eye makeup look and a sleek updo.

Zendaya’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds London. Courtesy of Madame Tussauds

“Zendaya just exudes cool. Not only that, she uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues,” Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a press statement. “She is unapologetically herself – and we, along with her fans, love that about her. With rumours circulating that Zendaya is soon to become a Londoner herself, the timing to pay homage to her at Madame Tussauds London could not be better. We know her fans will be lining up for the chance to ‘meet’ their idol when Zendaya’s figure arrives in our Awards Party zone.”

Zendaya’s figure in Madame Tussauds London’s Awards Party zone will be available to see and take pictures with starting on Friday, February 11. Book tickets on Madame Tussauds’ website here.

In 2020, Zendaya won her first Emmy for her role as Rue Bennett in HBO’s Euphoria. The then-24-year-old became the youngest person to ever win the award for best actress in a drama series, beating out the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Sandra Oh, Laura Linney and Jodie Comer.