Zendaya Crashed Labrinth’s Coachella Set to Perform ‘Euphoria’ Tracks

Labrinth had a major surprise up his sleeves during the second weekend of Coachella by bringing out Zendaya for his Saturday (April 22) set.

The history-making Emmy winner joined the British producer to perform “I’m Tired” and “All for Us” — their dual collaborations from the soundtrack to HBO’s Euphoria.

Following the surprise, Zendaya took to her Instagram Stories to share a thank you message and some behind-the-scenes footage from backstage. “Wish y’all could understand how loud it was last night,” she wrote. “When I tell you this is exactly what I heard in my ears, my mic picked up every single one of you. So thank you for singing along, it was one of the only ways I knew what I was singing lol.” (In a separate Story, she wrote, “Do it for the fam…” alongside a sweet snap of her hugging Labrinth.

Fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the moment, with one retweeting fan-captured footage of Zendaya’s entrance and writing, “Look at the reaction from the crowd when they heard Zendaya lmaooo they were so shook there’s people jumping and panicking to unlock their phone.”

“Zendaya was the highlight of Coachella,” another fan account tweeted, showing a video of the Disney Channel alum singing “All for Us” before Labrinth’s hypnotic beat dropped and the crowd went utterly bananas.

Several other Twitter users made delayed calls for The Greatest Showman alum to add “Replay,” the lead single off her 2013 self-titled album, to the set. “ZENDAYA IT IS NOT LATE YOU CAN STILL PERFORM REPLAY AT COACHELLA,” one fan tweeted in all caps with the track’s music video.

Notably, the Coachella surprise marked Zendaya’s first public musical performance in at least seven years, as she’s kept busy making a name for herself with roles in movies and on television including as MJ Watson in the latest Spider-Man trilogy, the voice of Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy and Chani in Dune and its forthcoming sequel.

Check out Zendaya’s thank you message here before it expires, and scroll through some of the best fan reactions to her Coachella set below.

Look at the reaction from the crowd when they heard Zendaya lmaooo they were so shook there’s people jumping and panicking to unlock their phone. pic.twitter.com/Tzyb5IE7uU — Stef (@hz9896) April 24, 2023

Zendaya was the highlight of Coachella

😍pic.twitter.com/JtA2TlOg2O — GeekedUp (@GeekedUpProd) April 24, 2023

More of Zendaya performing at Coachella with Labrinth. pic.twitter.com/5m0muSd4nB — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023

Zendaya at Coachella 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/RssH7U5D0N — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) April 23, 2023

ZENDAYA IT IS NOT LATE YOU STILL CAN PERFORM REPLAY AT COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/iQGhPzOUG1 — َ (@dieforyous) April 23, 2023