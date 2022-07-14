Zendaya Needed Stitches for the First Time After Kitchen Accident: ‘This Is Why I Don’t Cook’

Zendaya can sing, act, dance, write and produced. But when it comes to cooking, things get a little dicey. In a Wednesday (July 13) series of Instagram stories, the 25-year-old Euphoria star revealed she cut her finger in the kitchen so deeply, she had to get stitches for the first time in her life.

First posting a photo of her index finger — wrapped in a bandage with some blood soaking through — Zendaya wrote, “See now…this is why I don’t cook.”

She then shared a photo from what looks like the emergency room, where the hands of two gloved medical professionals can be seen sewing up the culinary-cursed gash on her hand. In her third and final photo, Zendaya flashes her freshly wrapped finger in a blurry mirror selfie. “Baby’s first stitches lol,” she wrote. “Back to never cooking again.”

Also visible in the selfie was the Emmy winner’s assistant Darnell Appling, who commented on the accident in his own Instagram story. “Never a dull moment with @zendaya no pun intended,” he joked. “Dear God, help me keep this little heffa safe cause she clumsy as hell.”

Zendaya’s recent bit of bad luck comes on the heels of news that she’s nominated for four Emmys this year for her work on the latest season of Euphoria. In addition to being recognized in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category — which she won at the 2020 awards — the Dune star was also nominated twice in the original music category for songs she helped write for the show, “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song.” Last but not least, she’s also nominated as a producer, making her the youngest woman ever nominated for producing at the Emmys.

“Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life,” she wrote on Instagram following the nominations news. “I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you.”