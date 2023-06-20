×
Zendaya’s ‘Challengers’ Trailer Features a Steamy Love Triangle & A Rihanna Classic

Challengers will be released in theaters Sept. 15 -- just after the conclusion of the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

Zendaya is gearing up to star in her next feature film with Challengers, and fans now have a hint at what to expect thanks to the arrival of the film’s trailer on Tuesday (June 20).

The trailer sees Zendaya assuming the role of Tashi Duncan, a tennis superstar whose career comes to a halt after a serious injury. At the peak of her career, Duncan becomes the object of two tennis players’ affections — leading to a steamy musical moment in the form of Rihanna‘s “S&M,” as she kisses each of the guys (Josh O’Connor’s Patrick and Mike Faist’s Art) in a hotel room.

The official synopsis for the film further hints at the plot: Zendaya’s character retires from the sport following her injury to become a coach “to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist, West Side Story),” but her “husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor, The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.”

“S&M” was released as the fourth single from Rihanna’s fifth studio album, Loud. Written by Ester Dean in collaboration with producers Stargate and Sandy Vee, “S&M” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 2011. (A remix of the track featuring Britney Spears was also released.)

Challengers will be released in theaters on Sept. 15 — just after the conclusion of the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

