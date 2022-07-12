Zendaya Says Working With ‘Euphoria’ Crew Is the ‘Highlight of My Life’ Amid Emmy Nominations

Zendaya has already won an Emmy Award for outstanding actress for her work as Rue Bennet in Euphoria, but she’s gearing up to potentially add a second, third, fourth and fifth trophy to her name. The Emmy Awards unveiled its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony on Tuesday (July 12), which saw Zendaya earn a total of four nominations.

Explore Explore Zendaya See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The 25-year-old shared her reaction to the big news via Instagram, posting a photo of her dressed as Rue on set, and pointing a film camera at the photographer behind the lens.

“Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life. I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS!” the actress wrote. “I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you.”

Zendaya earned nominations for outstanding lead actress in a drama series (which she won in 2020), outstanding drama series and outstanding original music and lyrics for her work on tracks “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired.”

“Thank you @samlev for everything you do, this show is what it is because of your heart, and thank you to @labrinth @marcellrev @hbo @a24 for being the best creative collaborators,” she added. “Lastly thank you to the @televisionacademy for this incredible acknowledgment. We out here Emmy nominated again y’all!!!”

See Zendaya’s reaction to her four Emmy nominations below.