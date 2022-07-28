Zayn Malik Shows Off New Pink Hair Color: See the Photo

Zayn Malik is going in a different direction with his hair. In a Wednesday night (July 27) Instagram selfie, the 29-year-old pop star debuted his rosy new dye job — a color he previously sported in 2016.

In his post, the “Pillow Talk” singer stares down the camera with his new look — straight bubblegum pink ends and naturally dark roots — on display. As is the norm for Zayn Instagram selfies, the photo doesn’t have a caption — not that that stopped it from getting nearly 4 million likes in just 12 hours.

The former boy band star’s new look is actually something of a return to his roots (no pun intended). In 2016 — a little over a year after he left One Direction — he also used a wordless selfie to debut his mane of hot pink hair. Looking at the two photos side by side, you’d have no clue that six years had actually passed in between them other than the smattering of colorful tattoos Zayn has gotten on his chest and shoulders since the first was taken.

The Nobody Is Listening musician also recently surprised Instagram followers by paying homage to something else from his earlier years: his fan beloved solo moment in One Direction’s 2013 Midnight Memories track “You And I.” In a rare video, he belted out his standout high note that comes during the song’s final chorus — a tribute that was a big deal for Directioners, who know all too well how infrequently Zayn has positively acknowledged his former band since stepping away in 2015.

See Zayn Malik’s return to pink hair below.