Zayn Malik Announces New Single ‘Love Like This’ & Release Date: See Video

Mark your calendars, Zayn-iacs. Zayn Malik has finally announced the title and release date of his highly anticipated new song “Love Like This,” his first release since signing with Mercury Records last month.

After teasing the comeback track for a week on social media, the 30-year-old pop star at last revealed that his new era begins later this month — July 21, to be exact. The news comes in the form of a teaser video posted to the singer’s Instagram, featuring a shirtless Malik spray-painting the song’s title onto a wall, along with the date, “7. 21.”

“Love Like This” plays in the background throughout the clip, revealing more of the song’s loved-up lyrics. “I guess there’s love like this/ Usually I never wanna jump like this,” Malik sings on the track, over a chill, uptempo beat. “I guess there’s faith like this/ Give you everything and you can skate like this/ But I think I gotta take that risk ’cause I can not go back/ And I’m loving what you say, what you say, what you say when you’re on my line.”

The new single will mark the former One Direction star’s first solo release since his 2021 album Nobody Is Listening, which preceded a collaboration with Ingrid Michaelson (“To Begin Again”) and a cover of the late Jimi Hendrix’s “Angel.” It’ll also be his first release since departing from former label RCA Records, having signed with Mercury in June. Going forward, Malik’s music will sound notably different from his previous career-defining hits like “Pillowtalk” and his Taylor Swift collaboration “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” sources have told Billboard.

Leading up to the “Love Like This” announcement, the musician had steadily been dropping teaser videos with revealing snippets of the track, including lyrics like “your direction is on my mind.” On one video, Malik’s former bandmate Liam Payne commented: “this sounds big already.”

See Zayn’s announcement below.