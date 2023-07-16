Zayn Malik Previews ‘Love Like This’ in New Video Teaser: Watch

Zayn Malik is giving fans another glimpse at “Love Like This,” his first release on Mercury Records, due out on July 21.

The pop star gives viewers a very intense stare in the new sneak peek of the song posted on Instagram Sunday evening (July 16).

He also teased “Love Like This” last week, when he announced the single with a clip of him shirtless and spray-painting the song’s title and release date onto a wall. Prior to that he’d dropped other short videos featuring snippets of the track.

The new single is the former One Direction singer’s first solo release since his 2021 album Nobody Is Listening, which preceded an Ingrid Michaelson collaboration, “To Begin Again,” and a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Angel.” It’s also the first music he’s sharing since departing from RCA Records.

Sources have told Billboard that Zayn’s music will sound quite different than previous hits like “Pillowtalk” and his Taylor Swift duet “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

Watch Zayn’s latest “Love Like This” preview below, and listen to the full song on July 21.