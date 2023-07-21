×
ZAYN Returns With New Single, ‘Love Like This’: Stream It Now

The track marks the former One Direction member's first release since 2021's Nobody Is Listening.

Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik Vijat Mohindra

ZAYN‘s new single has finally arrived. On Friday (July 21), the former One Direction member released “Love Like This,” his first solo release since 2021. The track is available to stream on all platforms.

“Love Like This” features the 30-year-old diving head first into romance, regardless of the risks it poses. “I guess there’s love like this/ Usually I never wanna jump like this,” Malik sings on the track, over house inspired beats. “I guess there’s faith like this/ Give you everything and you can skate like this/ But I think I gotta take that risk ’cause I can not go back/ And I’m loving what you say, what you say, what you say when you’re on my line.”

“Love Like This” likely serves as the first single from Malik’s upcoming fourth album. The star recently inked a deal with Mercury Records. Billboard revealed that sources close to the ex-boy bander said the new music ZAYN is making marks a major departure from the sound featured on his hits in the 2010s like “Pillowtalk” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

Malik’s previous albums, Mind of Mine (2016), Icarus Falls (2018) and Nobody Is Listening (2021) peaked at No. 1, No. 61 and No. 44 on the Billboard 200, respectively. The singer — who was the first of One Direction to go solo — previously scored two top 5 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Pillowtalk” (No. 1) and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (No. 2).

Listen to “Love Like This” below.

