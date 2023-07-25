ZAYN’s ‘Love Like This’ Co-Star Went From ‘Deranged Fan Girl’ to Video Love Interest

From being a Zayn Malik fan to starring in one of his videos!

Grace Dumdaw, the star of ZAYN’s new video for “Love Like This,” revealed that she went from being a superfan of the singer’s to being the love interest in the visual, in a full-circle moment.

“POV you went from being a deranged fan girl at age 15…to being Zayn’s lead love interest in his MV and getting posted on his IG,” Dumdaw captioned a recent TikTok video.

In the video, Dumdaw inserted several of her tweets from 2014 into the video, some of which read, “Our mere mortal eyes are unworthy of seeing the true glistening beauty of Zayn Malik,” “If I ever meet someone as beautiful as Zayn Malik, I’d just break down crying” and “I would kill my family to touch Zayn Malik.”

Dumdaw shared additional context as to how she was scouted to appear in the visual. “Fun fact, I didn’t even audition for this. The directors had been keeping an eye on me & reached out directly,” they wrote. “You never know who’s watching— dream big, work hard, & put yourself out there.”

“Love Like This,” released on Friday, likely serves as the first single from Malik’s upcoming fourth album. Billboard revealed that sources close to the ex-boy bander said the new music ZAYN is making marks a major departure from the sound featured on his post-1D hits like “Pillowtalk” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Taylor Swift.

See Dumdaw’s video below.