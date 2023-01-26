Zara Larsson Talks New Single ‘Can’t Tame Her’ & Staying True to Herself

Zara Larsson is fresh off the release of her empowering new single “Can’t Tame Her,” released on Thursday (Jan. 26), and the 24-year-old pop star sat down with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos to discuss the track.

“If you are in the public eye of any sort, I think a lot of people have a perception of who you are and who you should be,” the singer says of her new song. “People want to put girls in a box of what you should do or not. In the public eye, you have a lot of people telling you what’s wrong or how you should do something differently. I’m out there, I’m very loud and I try to stay true to myself and surround myself with people who care about me, so we can all help each other and protect each other. Really good friends.”

While Larsson says that “Can’t Tame Her” is a pop song that “fits well in my catalog,” there is something “a little different” about the sound. “It’s a banger and hits you right in the face. When I played it to people, it gets people excited. I want every album to be a better version of what I’ve done previously.”

While the star is only 24 years old, she’s been in the music industry for years. She appeared on Sweden’s Got Talent when she was just 10 years old and released her first single when she was 15. “I feel like i’m just starting out,” she explains of her decade-long career. “I’m so far from where I want to go and what I want to do. I think it’s a blessing and a curse, where I’ll never really be satisfied.”

She adds with a laugh, “I still want that number one on Billboard.”

Watch Billboard‘s full interview with Zara Larsson above.