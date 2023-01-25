Zach Gilford Confesses He Forgot Taylor Swift’s Name When He Starred in the ‘Ours’ Music Video

Don’t you worry your pretty little mind, people throw rocks at things that shine, but this love is ours … oh, and by the way, what’s your name again? Taylor Swift and Zach Gilford may have been madly in love in the singer’s 2011 “Ours” music video, but behind the scenes, the Friday Night Lights actor didn’t even know his world famous costar’s first name.

More than a decade after the fact, Gilford has confessed that he wasn’t sure whether it was “Taylor” or “Tyler Swift” while filming the music video, leading him to exclusively refer to her as “Ms. Swift.” “Here’s the thing … I’m just so out of touch,” he said on the Jan. 24 episode of PodcastOne’s LadyGang podcast.

“They were doing all this behind-the-scenes footage on that music video, and they’re interviewing me and I’m really bad with names and I wasn’t sure if her name was Taylor or Tyler,” he continued. “I’d go ‘Ms. Swift. She’s so great. She’s so sweet. She’s so great to work with.’ And I was terrified … I would have been the first person ever canceled if I said her name wrong.”

But even though Gilford’s “pretty little mind” drew a “blank space” (see what we did there?) on the 11-time Grammy winner’s name on set, he does still remember something kind Swift did for him during their time working together. “This was the nicest thing,” he recalled. “She gave me, like, a handwritten note of ‘Things to do in Nashville.’ It was so sweet and thoughtful, and I think there were like little hearts over the I’s. It was really cute.”

Originally released as a bonus track from Swift’s 2010 studio album Speak Now, “Ours” became an instant fan favorite and went on to receive the single treatment, peaking at Tay’s lucky number (No. 13!) on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the music video, the country-turned-pop star longs for her boyfriend (played by Gilford), who’s away serving in the military, while she works a stuffy office job. And of course, they reunite with a passionate hug at the end.