Zach Bryan Surprise Drops New Live Album ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’: Stream It Now

Zach Bryan is making a statement. On Christmas, the singer-songwriter announced on social media that he had released a new live album titled All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks). He also told fans that he is taking a stand against high ticket prices, though he did not specifically call out Ticketmaster in his post, save for in the album title.

“Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four-hundred bucks to be there and I’m done with it,” the country star began his message. “I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show.” He added that he’ll also be playing “a few festivals which I have no control over.”

“I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows,” the “Something in the Orange” singer continued. He also encouraged fans to sign up for a new messaging service that will inform them about tour dates and concert tickets, as well as through which he’ll send merch drops and unreleased music.

“I am so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue,” he went on. “Also, to any songwriter trying to make ‘relatable music for the working class man or woman’ should pride themself on fighting for the people who listen to the words they’re singing.”

Bryan closed with some good news for fans eager to see him live in concert. “A tour announcement is coming soon and I’m sorry it has taken so long,” he shared. “Just did everything I possibly could to make tickets more affordable.”

Billboard has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.

This isn’t the first time that the country singer has shared his thoughts about the company. In recent weeks, he has tweeted about Ticketmaster, often with the hashtag #allmyhomieshateticketmaster.

All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster — recorded at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on Nov. 3 — is on streaming services now, and is Bryan’s third release of the year. He dropped studio album American Heartbreak in May, and the Summertime Blues EP in July. In addition to wrapping 2022 with a surprise live album release, the singer-songwriter came in at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top New Country Artists and Top New Rock & Alternative Artists charts, and No. 2 on the all-genre Year-End Top New Artists tally.

Stream All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks) below: