Zach Bryan Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Stands by Promise to Avoid Using Ticketmaster

Zach Bryan is getting ready to head out on the road staring this spring, and it’s shaping up to be his biggest tour yet. The country star announced his Burn Burn Burn North American tour on Thursday (Jan. 19), and he’s keeping a big promise: Tickets won’t be available via Ticketmaster.

Explore Explore Zach Bryan See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Named after his song of the same name, the Burn Burn Burn North American tour is slated to kick off on May 10 at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va., and includes stops in New York City, Denver, Chicago, New Orleans, and Minneapolis before concluding on Aug. 30 at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.

Fans looking to secure tickets can sign up for the Fair AXS registration at www.axs.com/zachbryan. Those who want to attend have until Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. ET to register for tickets, and will be notified via email beginning Feb. 13 if they have been selected; tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. An invitation email for the chance to purchase tickets does not guarantee tickets will be available.

Bryan circumventing Ticketmaster and going with AXS for his tour comes after the surprise release of All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks) in December. In announcing the live album, the country star — who has been outspoken about his dislike for Ticketmaster — took a stand against high ticket prices.

“Seems like there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four hundred bucks to be there and I’m done with it,” he wrote via Instagram on Christmas Eve without naming the ticketing giant. “I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show… I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows… I am so so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people.”

He concluded his message at the time, “Just did everything I possibly could to make tickets more affordable.”

See the full list of tour dates for Bryan’s Burn Burn Burn tour below.