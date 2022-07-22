Zac Efron Returns to East High, Prompting ‘HSMTMTS’ Cameo Rumors

Could this be the start of something new for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? Fans seem to think so after Zac Efron shared an Instagram photo from his HSM alma mater.

“Don’t you… Forget about me,” the actor quoted The Breakfast Club in his caption, alongside a photo of himself raising his fist in front of the school in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bart Johnson, who played Efron’s dad in the Disney Channel Original Movie, sweetly commented on the post, “Warms coaches ole heart to see this. Welcome home, son. WHAT TEAM!?”

Troy Bolton’s return to East High comes just a month after Vanessa Hudgens, who played Gabriella Montez in the film series, also shared a video in front of the high school. “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” she quoted her character in the caption.

Efron’s visit to the iconic HSM filming location had fans on Twitter speculating that he might be making a cameo in an upcoming season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. “I hope this means you and Vanessa are guest starring on [High School Musical: The Musical: The Series],” one person commented on the post.

A potential cameo on the Disney spinoff series wouldn’t be too much of a stretch, as Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth alongside Efron and Hudgens, appeared as a fictional version of himself in a guest starring role on season three of HSMTMTS, marking the series’ third appearance by an East High alum, following Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh, who both popped up during season one.