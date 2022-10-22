Zac Brown Band Cancels Concert in Canada After Members Denied Entry at Border

Zac Brown Band canceled its concert in Vancouver on Friday (Oct. 21) after some of the group’s members were denied entry at the Canadian border.

Frontman Zac Brown took to social media just hours before the concert at Rogers Arena to break the news to fans.

“We’re sorry to announce that we won’t be able to perform in Vancouver tonight. Our Canadian fans are incredible, and we would love nothing more than to share an evening of music together,” Brown wrote in a statement on Facebook.

“Some of our crew members had charges on their records from over a decade ago that have since been removed. Our team has regularly performed in Canada for 10 years, including two performances this year alone.”

The singer explained that each time the group has traveled to Canada, its members have “been at the mercy of a single border agent who decides who is allowed in to work, and unfortunately, not everyone was able to make it in the country last night.”

Brown concluded, “We are a family, a tribe. We stick together and support each other and we never leave anyone behind. As a band who prides themselves on showing up with excitement and professionalism, we will always play where we are welcome and appreciated, and we’re so sorry we can’t be there tonight.”

Rogers Arena wrote on its website that the show was canceled “due to unforeseen logistical issues” and that tickets would be refunded at point of purchase.

Read the Zac Brown Band’s full statement on Facebook below.