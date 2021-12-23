Japan’s Yuzu Set to Drop Two New Albums ‘PEOPLE’ and ‘SEES’ in 2022

J-pop superstars Yuzu told fans during their 2021 Winter Solstice livestream on Wednesday (Dec. 22) that they will be releasing two new studio albums next year.

Yuzu had performed a free concert almost every year on the winter solstice ever since their debut in 1997. This year’s livestream from Noevir Stadium Kobe was the first time in four years that Yuujin Kitagawa and Koji Iwasawa put on the free show, and the two delivered an eight-track set full of hits, including “Eikoh no Kakehashi” from 2004. The pair also shared their new promo photo shot on the field of the stadium before the concert.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2022, the hitmakers will release their 16th studio album, PEOPLE, in March, and follow up with another set called SEES in June. While Yuzu has steadily released albums since its debut, this is the first time the group will deliver two full studio albums in the same year. The track lists and other details will be announced later.

Yuzu will also launch a 10-city, 24-concert domestic tour next spring, entitled YUZU ARENA TOUR 2022 PEOPLE -ALWAYS with you-.