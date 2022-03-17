Japan’s Yuzu Shares Pixel Art Animation Video for ‘Always’

Yuzu digitally released its new single “ALWAYS” off its upcoming new album PEOPLE, due Mar. 23, and shared the accompanying new music video.

This track was premiered as the closing number at the J-pop super-duo’s virtual concert from last spring, entitled Yuzu Online Live 2021 Yuzutown/Always Yuzutown. Written by member Yuujin Kitagawa, the ballad expresses feelings for loved ones that we can’t see like we have in the past, as the future becomes uncertain due to the pandemic threatening our everyday lives.

The new music video, created entirely by pixel art animation, was helmed by mae. The promising pixel artist won the top prize in the Shibuya Pixel Art Contest held in 2020 and has since created many music videos and web commercials. The “ALWAYS” visuals send a message of moving ahead toward the future through the mental landscape of a boy and the shadow-inspired character “Moramora.”

Yuzu is set to kick off a 10-city, 24-concert domestic tour from Mar. 26, entitled YUZU ARENA TOUR 2022 PEOPLE -ALWAYS with you-.