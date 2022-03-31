Japan’s Yuuri Shares New Bittersweet ‘Shutter’ Video: Watch

J-pop singer-songwriter Yuuri premiered the new music video accompanying his latest track “Shutter” on YouTube on Wednesday.

The breakout star originally wrote the song for his friend and photographer Jun Miyasaka, who helps run “Yuuri Channel” on the video-sharing platform. Yuuri recorded his own version of the song and released it digitally last July. The 28-year-old’s solo performance of the track on the popular YouTube channel The First Take has racked up over 18 million views to date, and audio streams have sailed past 100 million.

The new visuals for “Shutter” star popular Japanese presenter and actress Minami Tanaka in her first appearance in a music video. Helmed by Santa Yamagishi, the bittersweet video captures the lingering sense of loss and regret that follows the breakup of a once-happy relationship. “I depicted some moments that people might not understand, but that (the protagonist) really loved,” says the director, who has worked on numerous videos by J-pop acts including Nogizaka46 and Gen Hoshino. “I hope you share her sense of loss along with the music.”