Watch Yuuri’s New ‘Billimillion’ Music Video Animated by Tekken

The J-pop singer has been performing the empowerment anthem since last year.

Yuuri
Yuuri Courtesy Photo

J-pop singer-songwriter Yuuri premiered the new music video accompanying his latest song “Billimillion” on Jan. 19.

The new track by the 28-year-old musician lends support to the younger generation trying their best to get by in modern times, through an allegorical story about an old man who offers a young man large sums of money in exchange for 50 years of his life. The “Betelgeuse” singer has been performing this song that encourages people to make decisions they won’t regret since last year, including his tour celebrating his YouTube channel sailing past a million subscribers.

The visuals released on YouTube features Tekken’s flip animation depicting the message and story of the new track through his signature black-and-white drawings.

