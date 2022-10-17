×
Yungblud Is Selling Necklaces Made Out of His Used Gum

The proceeds will benefit the National Independent Venue Foundation.

Yungblud
Yungblud Tom Pallant

If you’ve ever wanted a piece of Yungblud‘s DNA on a necklace, the day has come. The 25-year-old rocker teamed up with 5 Gum and jewelry artist Greg Yuna to create a line of necklaces that contain chewing gum used by Yungblud, with proceeds going toward the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF).

The 15 necklaces available for purchase include a piece of chewed limited-edition Cobalt Peppermint 5 gum in Lucite, white diamonds and a charm engraved with the 5 Gum logo and Yuna’s signature stamp, all on a 14K white gold chain, according to Consequence. The jewelry collection, called the “Masterpieces,” comes with a certificate of authentication plus a pack of 5 Gum with Yungblud’s name and image.

“I love these jewelry pieces that Greg Yuna created. His work is next level and the fact that some of my fans will have the chance to own a little piece of history is amazing,” Yungblud said in a statement. “I loved this tour with 5 Gum and I couldn’t think of a better way to have celebrated the release of my album than by hitting as many cities in the US as I could and seeing as many of my fans as possible. Playing these new songs for the first time in these beautiful record stores was an experience I’ll never forget.”

Fans can bid on the necklaces now through October 26 via eBay

Yungblud is fresh off the release of his self-titled third studio album, which scored him his first top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Sept. 17) – and his best sales week yet – as it debuted at No. 3 with 13,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 8, according to Luminate.

The set also bowed in the top 10 on Top Rock & Alternative AlbumsTop Rock AlbumsTop Alternative AlbumsTop Current Album SalesTastemaker Albums and Vinyl Albums.

