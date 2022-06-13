×
Yung Miami Says She Doesn’t Need Your Relationship Advice After Diddy Confirms They’re Dating

"I don't need relationship advice from nobody on the Internet," the City Girls rapper says during an Instagram Live.

Yung Miami
Yung Miami performs during 2022 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on June 12, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Yung Miami is over people online giving her unsolicited dating advice.

During an Instagram Live on Monday (June 13), the City Girls rapper had a few choice words for people trying to tell her what to do after Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed they were dating in a recent episode of the new REVOLT TV podcast Caresha Please.

“Y’all always gonna come and say ‘don’t do this and don’t do that,’” Miami said. “Don’t tell me what the f— to do because I’m living my best motherf—ing life. I don’t need no relationship advice from nobody, ’cause y’all bi—es ain’t married neither. Y’all bi—es ain’t been together with y’all men. Like, please. I don’t need no relationship advice from nobody.”

City Girls

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Miami asserted that others should not be concerned with her actions, as she’s having a good time and knows how to operate in a relationship.

“I don’t need relationship advice from nobody on the Internet,” she continued. “I’m good. I’m having a good time. I know how to keep a man. If I wanted to have a man, I know how to keep one. I don’t need no relationship advice from y’all. Y’all bi—es ain’t married. Y’all bi—es is baby mamas. Shut the f— up. Ain’t no n—a walking me, ain’t no n—a treating me no type of way. Bi—, I get princess treatment.”

During his appearance on Miami’s new show Caresha Please, Diddy said, “We date. We’re dating. … We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.” But when Miami (born Caresha Brownlee) asked for a more definitive title for their relationship, Diddy said he is simultaneously “single,” “dating” and also “just taking my time at life.”

Nevertheless, Diddy likes the City Girls rapper even without an official label. “You’re like one of the realest people I’ve ever met,” he told her. “You’re authentically yourself and you’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time. … Yeah, you the funnest.”

