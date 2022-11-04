Yung Gravy Says He ‘Had a Nice Couple of Dates’ With Addison Rae’s Mom & They ‘Keep in Touch’

Everything’s coming up just gravy. Yung Gravy sat down with Billboard News to discuss his recently released fourth studio album, Marvelous, and also addressed his relationship with Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling. The 26-year-old rapper, who made headlines when he took Easterling as his date to the VMAs in August, said he “didn’t expect” people’s reaction “to be that crazy.”

Gravy’s original plan was to have a different woman entirely be his date that night. “[Sheri and I] flirted a little bit over the internet and then I got invited to the VMAs, needed a date. I hit up Martha Stewart, she couldn’t make it,” he told Billboard News host Tetris Kelly. “Sheri and I had been talking. I said ‘You know what? Come be my date.’ We had never met in person. It was a good time. I’ve seen her twice since then. She lives in Louisiana.”

“A lot of people ask if we’re dating,” he added. “There’s been rumors that she’s pregnant. She’s not pregnant. We’re not dating, but a good friend. We had a nice couple of dates and we keep in touch.”

The rapper also chatted about the Marvelous’ breakthrough track “Betty (Get Money)” — which made the Billboard Hot 100 top 40 (No. 39) and Hot Rap Songs top 10 (No. 9) in late August.

“Betty” features a sample of Rick Astley’s signature hit, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” but Gravy assured that he was not trying to RickRoll his fans with the track.

“Nah, I just love that song,” he explained to Billboard News host Tetris Kelly. “Great song, I’ve always been a fan. I wanna say my mom was blasting it when I came out the womb. It’s a good songs and I just figured I wouldn’t be able to clear it. Obviously it’s been on my mind as a sample.”

The rapper also touched upon how an oldies radio station and his friendship with Waka Flocka Flame contributed to album single “Dancing in the Rain.”

Gravy shared that he worked extensively on the song with producer Dwilly. “We were listening to this radio station that you can basically pick any era and country and see what was playing there, and we found this Cuban song from 1972, got inspired to play something like that,” he shared. As for how Wacka Flocka inspired the track, Gravy revealed Flaka “actually called me, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna pay you a little homage on this.’ And that’s how the hook came together. I was just hyped on it, he inspired me in that moment with that phone call.”

Of Marvelous, the Minnesota rapper adds, “It’s the most refined gravy I’ve dropped to this day. The recipe has been effective and I’ve really put together something that I think is music I’ve made and experimental stuff all spread out. It’s dope.”

Watch Yung Gravy’s full interview with Billboard News in the video above.