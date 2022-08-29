Addison Rae’s Dad Responds to Yung Gravy Taking His Estranged Wife to the VMAs

Yung Gravy fueled the flame of his feud with TikTok star Addison Rae‘s father, Monty Lopez, when the “Betty (Get Money)” rapper brought Lopez’s estranged wife, Sheri Easterling, as his date to the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28).

Following the viral moment, Lopez took to his Instagram Stories to throw some shade at the unexpected couple. “Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers,” he captioned a shirtless selfie on Sunday. “I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her,” he continued, though it is unclear what children he is referring to. Lopez and Easterling 21-year-old Addison and two sons 14-year-old Enzo and eight-year-old Lucas.

The drama stems back to accusations earlier this summer that Lopez — who is reportedly separated from Easterling — is allegedly seeing younger women.

Amid the drama, 26-year-old Gravy began flirting with Easterling on an episode of the Jeff FM podcast as well as in a number of TikTok videos, and the unexpected duo have a playful banter on social media to this day. Their flirty online interactions prompted Lopez to post a strange video in which the 46-year-old challenged Gravy to a boxing match.

After several more TikTok videos from Lopez taunting the rapper to fight him, Gravy responded on Aug. 11. “I’m a grown man. I’m not gonna fight you over TikTok drama. You’ve got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family,” he said. “So grow up, get some help, and if we cross paths in real life, don’t do anything stupid.”