Yung Gravy Defends ‘Newly Single’ Sheri Easterling After VMAs Criticism

Yung Gravy is hitting back at those who are criticizing his decision to bring TikTok star Addison Rae‘s mother, Sheri Easterling, to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Aug. 28).

The “Betty (Get Money)” rapper replied to a tweet from user @WhatsTrending, who posted a video of Gravy and Easterling sharing a kiss, writing, “We would not want to be @AddisonRae today as she’s trending alongside her mom @sherinicolee [eyes emoji] Sheri is causing quite the internet stir after attending the @vmas as @yunggravy‘s date and showing lots of PDA on the red carpet.”

“she’s newly single and living her life. leave her alone lol,” Gravy wrote in response on Monday (Aug. 29).

Gravy and Easterling’s flirtatious relationship began after news broke that the 42-year-old’s estranged husband, Monty Lopez, had been seen with younger women.

26-year-old Gravy began flirting with Easterling on an episode of the Jeff FM podcast as well as in a number of TikTok videos, but their flirty online interactions prompted Lopez to post a strange video in which the 46-year-old challenged Gravy to a boxing match.

Following the viral VMAs moment, Lopez took to his Instagram Stories to throw some shade at the unexpected couple. “Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers,” he captioned a shirtless selfie on Sunday. “I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her,” he continued, though it is unclear what children he is referring to. Lopez and Easterling 21-year-old Addison and two sons 14-year-old Enzo and eight-year-old Lucas.