Here Are YouTube’s Top Songs of 2022

2022 was a big year for music and music videos, and YouTube officially unveiled on Thursday (Dec. 1) its top 10 songs of the year.

Leading the U.S.-based list is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the Encanto soundtrack, which also rocked the Billboard charts as it ruled the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for five weeks back in February.

Following the Disney hit is Kodak Black‘s “Super Gremlin” and Jessica Darrow‘s “Surface Pressure” in second and third place, respectively.

The songs that appear on the annual YouTube include streams from the official music video, lyric videos and user-generated content that uses the full official song, and cover the period from Jan. 1, 2022 to Nov. 15, 2022. Its lists are restricted to two songs for each artist or album.

It was a big year for Latin music on YouTube, as both Bad Bunny and Karol G had two songs each on YouTube’s top 10 list. Bad Bunny‘s “Tití Me Preguntó” launched in at No. 4 while his Chencho Corleone collaboration “Me Porto Bonito” was No. 6. Karol G’s Becky G duet “Mamiii” came in at No. 7 while her sultry “Provenza” hit No. 9. Lil Baby’s “In a Minute” completes the top 10.

Bad Bunny has enjoyed another massive year across all platforms. The Puerto Rican rapper was, separately, named the top artist in Spotify’s year-end list, and his LP Un Verano Sin Ti was its most-streamed album.

YouTube’s rankings don’t end there. The streaming giant also shares its lists for top trending videos, top shorts, top creators, breakout creators, ads, and more.

See the full list of YouTube’s top songs in the United States below and click here for more.

1. Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

2. Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”

3. Jessica Darrow – “Surface Pressure”

4. Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

5. Future – “Wait for U” feat. Drake, Tems

6. Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

7. Karol G, Becky G – “Mamiii”

8. Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

9. Karol G – “Provenza”

10. Lil Baby – “In a Minute”