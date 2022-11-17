YouTube Has a New Most-Subscribed Creator

For 10 years, Felix Kjellberg a.k.a. PewDiePie was YouTube’s most-subscribed creator and became the first person to reach 100 million subscribers in 2019. However, his title was claimed this month when MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) gained his 112th million subscriber, making him now the most-followed person on the popular video sharing platform.

MrBeast is best known for videos featuring massive cash giveaways and prizes, as well as his charity work. In 2021, he launched a charity that functions as a food bank to feed communities across the US. He also worked with fellow YouTuber Mark Rober to raise more than $24 million for their collaborative fundraiser TeamTrees to plant 20 million trees globally. Their other fundraiser, TeamSeas, raises money to remove 30 million pounds of plastic and trash from oceans, rivers and beaches.

In December 2021, MrBeast won the top award, creator of the year, at the YouTube Streamy Awards for the second year in a row. Both MrBeast and TeamSeas were highlighted in a special segment to showcase their work in the community and for the environment.

For this year’s Streamy Awards, set to take over Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Dec. 4, MrBeast is the top nominee for the second year in a row. He has seven nods, including creator of the year, collaboration, creator for social good and creator product, editing. MrBeast is vying for a record third consecutive win for creator of the year. For more information, visit www.streamys.org.

Check out MrBeast’s YouTube channel here.