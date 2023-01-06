YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan x Drake & More: What’s You Favorite Release of the Week? Vote!

It’s the first New Music Friday of 2023, and a batch of new music spanning hip-hop, country, dance and more. But which of the new year’s release is your favorite?

YoungBoy Never Broke Again isn’t using 2023 as an opportunity to rest. The rapper kept himself incredibly busy last year and dropped a whopping four mixtapes, one album and a compilation album, most of which reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200, and he’s coming back for more with the release of I Rest My Case. The Baton Rouge native continues to get more ferocious in his lyrics, as seen in tracks “Black,” “Louie V” and “Swag on Point,” but also offers up vulnerability and narration on the song “Hey Pops.”

Popcaan is also starting off the new year strong with “We Caa Done.” Drake puts on his best accent for an assist on the track, as Popcaan offers up classic Jamaican braggadocio (“Yeah, short but mi heavy/ Chain ’round mi neck can buy a couple Chevy/ Hmm, jiggle up yuh body fi mi baby”) that further cements him as a heavyweight in dancehall and reggae.

Country icon Shania Twain is also offering up a new song with “Giddy Up!,” the lead single from her forthcoming album Queen of Me. Like many classic Twain songs, this new one has the capacity to get the party started with fun call-and-response moments, and lyrics perfect for leaving all your troubles at the door.

Skrillex, Yahritza Y Su Esencia and Ice Spice also return with fresh music to spin, but which new release is your favorite this week? Vote in our poll below.