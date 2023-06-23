Young Thug, Peso Pluma, Nicki Minaj x Ice Spice & More: What’s your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

With just one week to go before the final music Friday of June, Young Thug takes care of business, Peso Pluma experiences “genesis” and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice take a trip to “Barbie World.”

Thug returned with the follow-up to 2021’s Punk, Business is Business. Though the rapper remains behind bars in his RICO case, several rap heavyweights rally behind him on the LP, which hosts a Metro Boomin executive producer credit and several features from Drake, Future, 21 Savage and Lil Uzi Vert.

Pluma continues to invigorate Mexican music and all of its hallmarks. New album Génesis does not include any of his recent hits — “Ella Baila Sola,” “La Bebe” and “Por las Noches” — but does provide further insight into the depths of his sound and signature croon that has allowed him to ascend to the top of the Latin and Global charts.

Songs from the Barbie movie soundtrack continue to roll out, this week with an equal parts intoxicating and girly collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. The Aqua-assisted track, “Barbie World,” sees the two rappers asserting their star status and maintaining their hype-girl ways. “And I’m bad like the Barbie (Barbie)/ I’m a doll, but I still wanna party,” the pair takes turns singing on the chorus.

Kim Petras, Portugal. The Man, Bizarrap and more also return with new music this week. Which release is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.