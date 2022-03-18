Young Thug speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

LaKevia Jackson, a 31-year-old woman who shared a child with rapper Young Thug, was shot and killed in Atlanta over a bowling ball dispute.

The incident occurred Thursday night (March 17) at the Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta, where police responded to a report of a person shot at around 10:50 p.m., according to press release from the Atlanta Police Department. A woman was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, and homicide detectives are investigating. Preliminary information indicates that the situation began over an argument about a bowling ball, police noted.

CBS 46 reported that Jackson was celebrating her best friend’s birthday at the bowling alley, according to her mother Sherina Jackson, and it took a turn for the worse and resulted in gunfire. Local CBS reporter Tori Cooper, who spoke with Jackson’s mother, said the suspect waited 20 minutes in the Metro Fun Center parking lot before shooting Jackson as she was leaving.

“I lost my baby all over a bowling ball,” Sherina Jackson told CBS 46.

Jackson met Thug (real name Jeffery Lamar Williams) prior to the rapper finding fame, while they were living in the same apartment complex as she was attending South Atlanta High School, her mother told Cooper. They share a 14-year-old son.

“We do know that we do have some electronic surveillance evidence, we do have some ballistic evidence in play, and we have several cooperating witnesses,” APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told CBS 46.

I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson's mom.She says LaKevia went to her best friends birthday @ bowlingalley,a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving.Her mom gave me this pic. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eycEb1lhOe — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) March 18, 2022

“This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again, and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible,” said Woolfolk, according to CBS 46. “We know who you are so go ahead and turn yourself in.”

On Thursday night, Thug and Gunna performed during Billboard‘s SXSW concert series in Austin.

Billboard has reached out to Young Thug for comment.