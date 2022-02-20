Police Identify Two More Persons of Interest in Young Dolph Homicide Investigation

Young Dolph performs onstage during 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on Oct. 9, 2021 in Atlanta.

The Memphis Police Department is seeking help locating two new persons of interest connected to the murder of Young Dolph.

Police have named Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor in the development of their investigation into Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton’s death.

The Feb. 20 notice, which includes photos, describes Burns as a Black male, 26 years of age, 5’6” and 135 pounds. Taylor is described as a Black male, 26 years of age, 6’6” and 180 pounds.

Explore Explore Young Dolph See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Those with information regarding the whereabouts of Burns or Taylor are asked to contact the Homicide Bureau at 901-636-3300 or Crime Stoppers, where tips can be submitted online.

Two others, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were previously charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph, 36, outside a Tennessee cookie shop. They pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other felony charges on Feb. 11.

On Nov. 17, police officers had responded to the shooting at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies located at 2370 Airways Blvd. in Memphis, where they found Young Dolph with multiple gunshot wounds. He did not survive his injuries.

The rapper had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s Rich Slave peaking at No. 4 on the chart.

See the updates from Memphis police below.