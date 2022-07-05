×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Japan’s Yorushika Reveals Animated Music Video for ‘Bremen’

Their first new song in nine months draws inspiration from a Grimm fairy tale.

Yorushika “Bremen”
Yorushika “Bremen” Courtesy Photo

Japanese duo Yorushika revealed the music video for their brand new single Bremenon July 4.

The track, which was released digitally on the same day, is the first piece of new material by the duo since Tsuki ni Hoeruwhich came out in October 2021.

Bremenis continues in the theme of literary homagewhich Yorushika started last year, and is inspired by the Grimm fairy tale Town Musicians of Bremen.The song features optimistic lyrics such as theres nothing in this world worth dying for,set to a light-hearted beat.

Explore

Explore

Yorushika

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The music video is produced by a team led by Rabbit MACHINE, who in the past, has produced the ultra-widescreen music video for Yorushikas Shisouhan.The animated visuals features 8 different characters, and only shows their feet as they walk along in their various environments. Check out the video below:

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad