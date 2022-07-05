Japan’s Yorushika Reveals Animated Music Video for ‘Bremen’

Japanese duo Yorushika revealed the music video for their brand new single “Bremen” on July 4.

The track, which was released digitally on the same day, is the first piece of new material by the duo since “Tsuki ni Hoeru” which came out in October 2021.

“Bremen” is continues in the theme of “literary homage” which Yorushika started last year, and is inspired by the Grimm fairy tale “Town Musicians of Bremen.” The song features optimistic lyrics such as “there’s nothing in this world worth dying for,” set to a light-hearted beat.

Explore Explore Yorushika See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The music video is produced by a team led by Rabbit MACHINE, who in the past, has produced the ultra-widescreen music video for Yorushika’s “Shisouhan.” The animated visuals features 8 different characters, and only shows their feet as they walk along in their various environments. Check out the video below: