YOASOBI Shares Details & Artwork of Upcoming Visual Project ‘The Film’

YOASOBI shared the details and artwork of THE FILM, the breakout J-pop duo’s first collection of visual projects set to drop March 23.
The double Blu-ray set will contain three concert films and an extended version of their segment from the long-running TV documentary series Jounetsu Tairiku, broadcast last December.
The concerts featured in this collection are: the pair’s first-ever virtual headlining concert KEEP OUT THEATER from last February, streamed live from the construction site of the former Milano-za movie theater in Shinjuku; their virtual concert SING YOUR WORLD from July, and their two-day, first-ever shows in front of a real audience, NICE TO MEET YOU, at the prestigious Nippon Budokan in December (the concert recorded on Dec. 15).
YOASOBI shared a clip from this Budokan concert — the male-female duo’s performance of “Moshimo Inochi ga Egaketara” — ahead of the project’s release on YouTube. The video follows the ones for “Ano Yume wo Nazotte” and “Gunjo,” and was selected through a poll by fans on social media. The dreamy performance opens with a reading of a passage from a book by the vocalist ikura.
THE FILM will come in a deluxe bookbinder — in line with the formats of the duo’s physical releases from last year, the EPs THE BOOK and THE BOOK 2 — containing a photo book of shots from their concerts and the two Blu-ray discs.
そして！『THE FILM』の商品画像も遂に公開📓
高級感あふれるシックなデザインに仕上がりました。もはやおなじみバインダー仕様にライブ写真もたっぷり収録！早く皆さまの元へお届けしたい🌙
— YOASOBI (@YOASOBI_staff) March 8, 2022