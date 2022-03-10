YOASOBI Shares Details & Artwork of Upcoming Visual Project ‘The Film’

YOASOBI shared the details and artwork of THE FILM, the breakout J-pop duo’s first collection of visual projects set to drop March 23.

The double Blu-ray set will contain three concert films and an extended version of their segment from the long-running TV documentary series Jounetsu Tairiku, broadcast last December.

The concerts featured in this collection are: the pair’s first-ever virtual headlining concert KEEP OUT THEATER from last February, streamed live from the construction site of the former Milano-za movie theater in Shinjuku; their virtual concert SING YOUR WORLD from July, and their two-day, first-ever shows in front of a real audience, NICE TO MEET YOU, at the prestigious Nippon Budokan in December (the concert recorded on Dec. 15).

YOASOBI shared a clip from this Budokan concert — the male-female duo’s performance of “Moshimo Inochi ga Egaketara” — ahead of the project’s release on YouTube. The video follows the ones for “Ano Yume wo Nazotte” and “Gunjo,” and was selected through a poll by fans on social media. The dreamy performance opens with a reading of a passage from a book by the vocalist ikura.

THE FILM will come in a deluxe bookbinder — in line with the formats of the duo’s physical releases from last year, the EPs THE BOOK and THE BOOK 2 — containing a photo book of shots from their concerts and the two Blu-ray discs.