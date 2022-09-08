×
Skip to main content

Watch YOASOBI Perform ‘Sukida’ at Rock in Japan Festival 2022

The track is set to be featured in commercials for hair care products in Japan beginning Friday.

YOASOBI
YOASOBI Billboard JAPAN / Photo: Courtesy Photo

J-pop duo YOASOBI shared a new live performance video of its latest single called “Sukida,” set to be featured in a commercial for Ichikami hair care products.

The track originated from a collaborative project between the breakout pair and four Naoki Prize-winning female authors who wrote stories based on the theme of “a story to read when you do [something] for the first time.” “Sukida” was inspired by the story “Hikari no tane” (“Seed of Light”) by Eto Mori, included in the collection Hajimete no (“…for the first time”). The tale comes with a subtitle that means “the Story to Read When You Tell Someone You Like Them For the First Time.” 

Related

Ado

Ado's 'New Genesis' Returns to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 as TOMORROW X TOGETHER Bows at No. 3

Explore

Explore

YOASOBI

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The new TV commercials for Ichikami stars Mei Nagano and Yoshiaki Higashi in a story about “farewell and reunion” set to the track by YOASOBI. The 60-second version of the commercial, also viewable on the special website for the brand, features a string arrangement of “Sukida” written especially for this collaboration. The commercials will start airing in Japan on Friday (Sept. 9) local time.

The footage of the duo and backing band performing the song live was shot on Aug. 6 at ROCK IN JAPAN FESTIVAL 2022, where YOASOBI made its music festival debut.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad