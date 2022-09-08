Watch YOASOBI Perform ‘Sukida’ at Rock in Japan Festival 2022

J-pop duo YOASOBI shared a new live performance video of its latest single called “Sukida,” set to be featured in a commercial for Ichikami hair care products.

The track originated from a collaborative project between the breakout pair and four Naoki Prize-winning female authors who wrote stories based on the theme of “a story to read when you do [something] for the first time.” “Sukida” was inspired by the story “Hikari no tane” (“Seed of Light”) by Eto Mori, included in the collection Hajimete no (“…for the first time”). The tale comes with a subtitle that means “the Story to Read When You Tell Someone You Like Them For the First Time.”

The new TV commercials for Ichikami stars Mei Nagano and Yoshiaki Higashi in a story about “farewell and reunion” set to the track by YOASOBI. The 60-second version of the commercial, also viewable on the special website for the brand, features a string arrangement of “Sukida” written especially for this collaboration. The commercials will start airing in Japan on Friday (Sept. 9) local time.

The footage of the duo and backing band performing the song live was shot on Aug. 6 at ROCK IN JAPAN FESTIVAL 2022, where YOASOBI made its music festival debut.