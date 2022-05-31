×
Japan’s YOASOBI Releases New Song ‘Sukida’ Alongside Story by Eto Mori

The song is part of a collaborative project between the duo and four award-winning novelists.

YOASOBI
YOASOBI Courtesy of Billboard Japan

J-pop duo YOASOBI dropped its latest single called “Sukida” on Monday (May 30).

The song was born from a collaborative project between the “Into the Night” pair and four Naoki Prize-winning female authors, who wrote stories based on the theme of “a story to read when you do [something] for the first time.”

“Sukida” was inspired by the story “Hikari no tane” (“Seed of Light”) by Eto Mori, included in the collection Hajimete no (“…for the first time”). The tale comes with a subtitle that roughly translates to “the Story to Read When You Tell Someone You Like Them For the First Time,” and is about a high school girl who has had a crush on her childhood friend for over 10 years. The fresh new love song accompanying the story depicts her fourth attempt to tell her crush how she feels, while making efforts to erase her past confessions by journeying through space and time.

The artwork for the single was designed by graphic designer Moe Yoshino, who created a collage of an imaginary flower from various real flowers.

