YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Logs 16 Weeks Atop Japan Hot 100 as Kenshi Yonezu’s Studio Ghibli Film Theme Bows at No. 2

YOASOBI’s “Idol” breaks its own record again this week on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Aug. 2, logging 16 consecutive weeks atop the list.

The 7” vinyl version of the Oshi no Ko opener went on sale July 26, selling 3,884 copies to power the track 84-12 for physical sales. The song also rules streaming (16,573,149 weekly streams), video views and karaoke, while also holding at No. 2 for downloads with 12,425 units and falling slightly in radio airplay (17-21). Although “Idol” is slowly losing momentum, the difference between this and the track at No. 2 is still over 2,125 points and its domination of the Japan song chart continues.

Kenshi Yonezu’s “Spinning Globe” moves 3-2 this week. The CD version of Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron theme dropped July 26 and lands the track at No. 3 for sales (74,042 copies). Views for the music video released the same day places the track at No. 6 for the metric. These two factors had a significant impact on this week’s results. The song rules downloads with 14,109 units, while also coming in at No. 2 for radio and No. 14 for streaming with 4,867,268 streams.

Jung Kook’s “Seven” featuring Latto falls 2-3 in its third week on the Japan Hot 100. The BTS member’s first solo single holds at No. 2 for streaming (11,407,634 streams) and video, while falling 4-10 for downloads with 4,111 units sold this week.

Debuting at No. 4 this week is “Am I ready?” by Hinatazaka46. The 10th single by the J-pop girl group features third-gen member Hinano Kamimura in center position. After dropping July 26, the single sold 522,533 copies in its first week to rule sales, boosted by a campaign offering online meet-and-greets and other special perks to those who purchased the CD.

This week’s Japan Hot 100 top 10 also sees two other debuts: OCHA NORMA’s new single with a title that roughly translates to “Slightly Emotionally Unstable? Summer” bows at No. 6 with 107,515 CDs sold (No. 2) plus 1,888 downloads (No. 27), while LIL LEAGUE from EXILE TRIBE’s “Higher” bows at No. 7 with 58,938 CDs sold (No. 4), both boosted by first-week physical sales.

Two songs from NewJeans’ 2nd EP ‘Get Up’ charted in the top 20 this week, with “ETA” coming in at No. 11 and “Super Shy” at No. 12. In particular, “ETA” soared 81-11 fueled by video, streaming, and downloads. The breakout K-pop group’s new track jumps 23-7 for video after the music video — shot entirely on an iPhone 14 Pro — dropped on the same day as the EP and also rises 89-10 for streaming and 75-26 for downloads. The track also gained points from its first appearance on the radio metric at No. 28, resulting in its big climb on the Japan Hot 100 this week.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from July 24 to 30, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.