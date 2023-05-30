YOASOBI Shares New English Version of Hit Single ‘Idol’: Watch the Video

YOASOBI dropped the new English-language version of their No. 1 hit “Idol” on digital platforms and shared the accompanying music video.

“Idol” is the latest single by the breakout duo that serves as the opener of the TV anime series Oshi no Ko. Released digitally April 12, the track is still at No. 1 on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart released May 24 (tallying the week from May 15 to 21) for the sixth straight week. The “Into the Night” pair has previously released English versions of their Japanese hit songs for fans outside of Japan, and “Idol” is the 17th track to receive the English-language makeover.

YOASOBI is set to release the “Idol” CD June 21, complete with new illustrations by the Oshi no Ko animators that differ from store to store.

Watch the English “Idol” video below: